Storm Lake Police looking for cyclist accused of harassing women

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Storm Lake Police Department is searching for a suspect after two victims reported harassment.

According to a release, the police received reports from two women who said a man approached them on a bicycle and made lewd comments before fleeing the area on separate days.

The first incident was reported on Tuesday evening at the area of West 5th Street and Early Street where the first victim alleged the suspect made lewd comments and touched her inappropriately before he fled.

The second incident happened Wednesday afternoon. The victim told police she was walking in the 700 Block of Lake Avenue when she was approached by a man believed to be the same suspect. The man allegedly made lewd comments before then fleeing the area on a bike.

The suspect was described as an Asian male under the age of 30 with a thin build and a ponytail riding a bicycle.

The Storm Lake Police are advising anyone with information to contact the department at 712-732-8010 or Buena Vista County Communications Center at 712-749-2525