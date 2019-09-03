Storm Lake police investigating false threat made at football game

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Police are investigating a false threat made Friday night at a Storm Lake football game.

Friday night around 9:16, the Storm Lake Police Department received a report of three males with guns who entered the Storm Lake High School Football Stadium. The three suspects also were reported to have worn hoodies and masks.

The caller refused to give more information and then hung up.

Officers reported to the stadium and quickly determined that there was no threat.

The Storm Lake Police Department is investigating the incident and ask anyone with information to call them at 712-732-8010.