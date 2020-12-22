Storm Lake Police help families in need with new ‘Santa Cop’ program

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Storm Lake Police Department (SLPD) is helping families in need, all thanks to a young boy telling an officer the tooth fairy didn’t come the night he lost his tooth.

The ‘Santa Cop’ program was launched by SLPD, with officers making sure no matter what, families are receiving presents despite any financial circumstances.

“Like I’ve said before, you can’t describe how great it feels when you see the expressions on the little kids’ face to see they’re going to have presents to open on Christmas,” said Lt. John Bauer, of the SLPD.

About six families were involved in this program. All families wanted to stay anonymous. The SLPD said they are looking forward to doing the same thing again next year.