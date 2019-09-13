Storm Lake police find video of alleged sexual assault, arrest man

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man was arrested Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

The Storm Lake Police Department said in a release that they were processing evidence related to vehicle burglaries and theft when they found possible evidence of more criminal activity.

They obtained a search warrant on a cell phone that was seized during the burglary and theft investigations and found a video of an alleged sexual assault of an adult woman.

Investigators identified the suspect as Malga Yanga, 18, of Storm Lake. They found Yanga ad arrested him Thursday around 3 p.m.

Yanga was charged with the class C felony of 3rd-degree abuse. He was also charged with invasion of privacy, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $12,000 bond.

The Sexual Assault Response Team assisted in the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.