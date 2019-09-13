Storm Lake police find video of alleged sexual assault, arrest man

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man was arrested Thursday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

The Storm Lake Police Department said in a release that they were processing evidence related to vehicle burglaries and theft when they found possible evidence of more criminal activity.

They obtained a search warrant on a cell phone that was seized during the burglary and theft investigations and found a video of an alleged sexual assault of an adult woman.

Investigators identified the suspect as Malga Yanga, 18, of Storm Lake. They found Yanga ad arrested him Thursday around 3 p.m.

Yanga was charged with the class C felony of 3rd-degree abuse. He was also charged with invasion of privacy, an aggravated misdemeanor. He was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $12,000 bond.

The Sexual Assault Response Team assisted in the investigation. The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories