Storm Lake police find 27 lbs of marijuana and $67K in vehicle, 3 arrested

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Three people from Storm Lake were arrested on Friday after officials discovered more than 20 pounds of marijuana and a large sum of cash in a vehicle.

According to a press release from the Storm Lake Police Department, officers pulled a vehicle over at Hudson and East 1st Street for a traffic violation. The vehicle had five occupants which were three adults and two minors.

Officials identified the driver of the vehicle as Nang Khang, 22, of Storm Lake. The officer smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle, and the vehicle was impounded while the occupants were released.

Later that day at 3 p.m., police used a search warrant on the vehicle to find 27 pounds of marijuana and $67,000.



Photos courtesy of the Storm Lake Police Department

Around 6:30 p.m., officials arrested Nang Khang, Ka Ying Vang, 19, of Storm Lake, and Daniel Khang, 39, of Storm Lake.

All three were charged with failure to affix drug stamp, possession with intent to deliver, and keeping premises or vehicle for controlled substance violation. Nang Khang and Ka Ying Vang were additionally charged with two counts of child endangerment. All three were booked into the Buena Vista County Jail. Daniel Khang is being held on a $12,000 bond, while Nang Khang and Ka Ying Vang are being held on a $16,000 bond.

The children that were in the vehicle were given to the Iowa Department of Human Services.

The Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit and Iowa Department of Human Services assisted the Storm Lake Police Department.