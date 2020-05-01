Storm Lake Police Department, Tyson Food provides face masks for community

Courtesy of SLPD: From left to right: Mayor Mike Porsch, Tyson Chaplin Enrique Sanchez, Tyson Community Liaison Cynthia Trujillo, SLPD Community Service Officer Pom Kavan and SLPD Officer Jason Feather

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Storm Lake Police Department (SLPD) hosted “Operation Mask-Up” at the Storm Lake High School on Thursday morning.

The event started around 10 a.m. Thursday morning with officers of the Storm Lake Police Department distributing masks at no cost.

Operation Mask-Up was a drive through outreach event where washable/reusable facemasks were given to members of the Storm Lake community at no cost.

Over 1,000 masks were distributed during the event.

Half of the masks distributed were donated by Tyson Foods in Storm Lake and the other half was donated by the SLPD.

In addition to the masks, officers also gave away $500 Storm Lake Bucks which had been donated to the SLPD by an anonymous donor through Storm Lake United. The donation was made to assist local residents and the economy.

“Thank you to all of the community members and Tyson who donated masks which were distributed to the community Thursday morning. Thank you to the Police Department for taking the initiative to pass them out,” Storm Lake Mayor Mike Porsch said.

“Tyson wants to support and protect our community, giving hope and helping those in need, by providing masks and food to Storm Lake and surroundings,” Tyson Chaplin Enrique Sanchez added.

“One of our priorities as police officers is to serve and protect our community. We want the community to know that we will work together to get through these difficult times,” Officer Jason Feather said.

