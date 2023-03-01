STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Storm Lake Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding a runaway teen.

According to a release from the department, Rosencia Amadus was reported to have run away from home on Saturday and has not been seen since.

Rosencia is described as a Pacific Islander female with long black hair, and brown eyes, around 5 feet tall and approximately 130 pounds.

If you have any information regarding her whereabouts you are asked to contact the Storm Lake Police Department at 712-732-8010 or 712-749-2525.