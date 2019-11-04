Storm Lake police find 600 prescription pills as part of burglary investigation

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Over 600 prescription pills were found in a vehicle during an investigation by the Storm Lake Police Department.

The Storm Lake Police Department (SLPD) executed a search warrant on October 29 on the vehicle of Allison Lundgren, 30, from Newell, Iowa. The vehicle was impounded by the police after she was arrested on October 28 for two counts of second-degree burglary.

According to the SLPD, they alleged that they found and seized over 600 prescription pills hidden throughout Lundgren’s vehicle. Some of the prescription pills were in bottles that belonged to other people, while other pills were either loose or in unmarked prescription bottles.

Police alleged that the pills they seized were accounted for 33 different medications. Thirty of them required prescriptions, and 19 of them were designated as scheduled controlled substances. They also said that a variety of the pills were stolen during the summer of 2019 from an unknown location.

As part of the investigation, the SLPD alleged that Lundgren attempted to enter a third house on October 28 on the 1100 block of Pierce Drive. Police said she also entered a home on the 100 block of Lake Avenue on February 4 and another home on the 100 block of College Street on December 4, 2018.

Following the investigation, the SLPD arrested Lundgren on Friday afternoon. She was originally out on bond from her arrest on October 28.

Overall, Lundgren was charged with two counts of second-degree burglary, one count of second-degree attempted burglary, eight counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp, and 23 counts of unlawful possession of a prescription drug, and one count of possession of stolen property. Lundgren was booked back into the Buena Vista County Jail on Friday on an $88,300 bond.

