STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Storm Lake Police Department is spreading Christmas cheer with the annual Gloves of Love program.

According to a release from the Storm Lake Police Department, for 16 years the police association has placed a Christmas tree in the lobby of the administration building.

This year, citizens are invited to join the association in hanging children’s gloves on the tree. Other items that can be donated include various clothing and non-perishable foods.

When all items have been donated, the association will take everything to the upper Des Moines office to be distributed to children and families in need.

“During this holiday season we would encourage citizens to donate items or food to be in turn provided to those in need,” said the Treasurer of the association Lieutenant John Bauer, “Please consider donating so those less fortunate than ourselves may have a happy holiday. It is our hope to be able to help as many families as possible. Happy Holidays!”

Donations can be placed on or near the Christmas Tree in the lobby of the Storm Lake Police Department on East Milwaukee Avenue. Items can also be given to on-duty staff. The lobby is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Monday through Friday.

Additional information can be directed to the Storm Lake Police Department at 712-732-8010.