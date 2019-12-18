Storm Lake Police Chief announced retirement after decades of service

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — After serving 30 years as Chief of the Storm Lake Police Department and nearly two decades as the Director of Public Safety, Mark Prosser is retiring December 31.

“It’s time for new leadership,” said Prosser. “It’s time for younger leadership.”

Prosser was named Storm Lake Police Chief in 1989, a time when the community was very different.

After serving as chief in a larger urban community in Illinois, he was able to take what he learned there and coach officers the best way he knew how.

‘I think we all worked in concert with each other to recognize the needs of our community members and how to serve those needs,” said Prosser.

He received many awards for his trail blazer role in the community, including the “Keepers of the American Dream” award that he received this year.

He has also rolled out many changes during his time as chief officer. The most notable change was the transparency with updating the community about criminal activity.

“I understand that some folks wished we weren’t as transparent and didn’t share all of the bad things in our community, but it’s our responsibility to do that,” said Prosser. “It’s the law.”

While Prosser is preparing to lay down his badge and pick up a new position with the Dioceses of Sioux city, he’s confident his successor, Officer Chris Cole will continue to help Storm Lake evolve as the city continues to grow.

“He has a great grasp of community relations and he has a wonderful way of talking to people, so I think it’ll only get better under him,” said Prosser.