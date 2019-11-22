Storm Lake police charge 11-year-old girl for threatening to kill three students

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
Police Lights C_1523043998519.jpg.jpg

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – An 11-year-old girl was charged with harassment in Storm Lake, Iowa after police said she threatened to kill three students.

The Storm Lake Police Department said in a release that officers were called to St. Mary’s School Thursday around 5 p.m. regarding a threat.

Staff told police that an 11-year-old girl threatened to kill three other students. Officers conducted a series of interviews.

The police then charged the girl with first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor. She was processed and released to her mother. The case was forwarded to the Juvenile Court Authority.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Anchor Bios

Trending Stories