Storm Lake police charge 11-year-old girl for threatening to kill three students

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – An 11-year-old girl was charged with harassment in Storm Lake, Iowa after police said she threatened to kill three students.

The Storm Lake Police Department said in a release that officers were called to St. Mary’s School Thursday around 5 p.m. regarding a threat.

Staff told police that an 11-year-old girl threatened to kill three other students. Officers conducted a series of interviews.

The police then charged the girl with first-degree harassment, an aggravated misdemeanor. She was processed and released to her mother. The case was forwarded to the Juvenile Court Authority.