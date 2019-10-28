Storm Lake police ask public’s help in shooting investigation

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Storm Lake Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they investigate shots fired over the weekend.

The police said in a release that the shooting happened near the intersection of East Railroad Street and Erie Street around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday. Police said they weren’t notified of the report at the time it happened.

The police were given a video that showed a group of adults on the road when a pedestrian walked in front of a vehicle. The pedestrian then fire a handgun in the vehicle’s direction as it fled.

There were no reported injuries from the incident.

The vehicle is believed to be a black sedan with a large chrome grill. The suspect that fired the gun was wearing dark, possibly black, pant and a grey hoodie sweatshirt.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Storm Lake Police Department Investigations Division at 712-732-8010.

The police said that a cash reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of those involved in the incident.