Storm Lake police arrest second person in connection to cocaine, ecstasy, drug charges

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – After a Wednesday arrest of a man for multiple drug charges, the Storm Lake Police Department has arrested another man on similar charges.

After a foot pursuit, police arrested Denzel Carr, 19, of Gary, Indiana, Wednesday morning on drug charges. According to a release from the Storm Lake Police Department, after finding more than 13 grams of methamphetamine in multiple packages in a fanny pack that Carr abandoned, they searched a vehicle he was in and found methamphetamine, marijuana, cocaine and MDMA (ecstasy), all packaged for resale. They also found a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun, packaging materials for illegal drugs, scales and other drug-related paraphernalia.

After further investigation, the police arrested Juwanda Petty, 28, of Fort Dodge.

She was charged with possession with the felonies of intent to deliver over 5 grams of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver over 5 grams of cocaine, possession with intent to deliver MDMA (Ecstasy), possession with intent to deliver marijuana, and four counts of failure to affix a drug tax stamp. She was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $10,000 bond.