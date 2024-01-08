STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Storm Lake police have so far arrested seven people wanted in connection with a large fight Christmas Eve morning at Storm Lake’s Oasis Event Center.

Police say 22-year old Isaiah Rivera of Cherokee surrendered to authorities Sunday. He allegedly displayed a handgun during the incident.

Police added they are still working to identify one additional male suspect.

Following the incident, police had asked for the public’s support in identifying several people seen on a video recording.