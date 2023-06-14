STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A man has been arrested in Storm Lake on multiple charges of sex crimes against a minor.

The Storm Lake Police Department said in a release that the police department in St. Paul, Minnesota contacted them in April about a delayed report of sex abuse that took place in Strom Lake.

After an investigation, the Storm Lake police claim that Ka Toe, 41, of St. Paul, Minnesota, had multiple sexual contacts with a 12-year-old between January 2019 and March 2020. The incidents allegedly took place at a Storm Lake residence in the 700 block of Michigan Street.

Authorities applied for Buena Vista County warrants for the arrest of Toe charging him with two counts of second-degree sexual abuse, one count of child endangerment resulting in serious injury, two counts of lascivious acts with a child, two counts of incest, and two counts of indecent contact with a child.

The release stated that Toe surrendered himself to the Storm Lake Police Department Tuesday, and he was taken into custody without incident.

Toe was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

The St. Paul, Minnesota Police Department and the Midwest Children’s Resource Center assisted the Storm Lake Police Department.