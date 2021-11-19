Storm Lake PD: Man sets fire in basement, leads to 2 arrests

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Two people were arrested Thursday after Storm Lake police were called to a man “out of control.”

The Storm Lake Police department took the report Thursday around 6:30 p.m. at a residence in the 800 block of North Ontario Street. When officials arrived, they were told Bounta Phanthavong, 36, of Storm Lake, had intentionally set a fire in the basement of the residence. Other occupants of the residence put the fire out shortly after, according to the release.

Phanthavong was taken into custody and while police were in contact with the building occupants, they identified Marson Bernardo, 21, of Storm Lake, who had a warrant for failure to appear as a result of Burglary in the first degree.

While Bernardo was taken into custody, police located several baggies of methamphetamine on him which they allege were packaged for sale. According to the release, police also saw several drug paraphernalia in the residence, so they obtained a search warrant for the residence. As a result of the warrant, police said they found marijuana and additional ‘drug equipment.’

Phanthavong was charged with Arson in the first degree and booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Bernardo was charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver, the warrant for failure to appear, and was also booked into the Buena Vista County Jail on a $35,000 bond.