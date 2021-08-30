Storm Lake PD: Man found with items from unsolved burglary during arrest

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Storm Lake Police Department (SLPD) arrested a man who was found carrying burglary tools Sunday morning.

According to the release, officers arrested Marson Bernardo, 20, of Newell, Iowa, was arrested for allegedly breaking into a victim’s home on the 200 block of Cayuga Street and stealing property before the owners confronted him. Police found him on foot upon arriving in the area.

After further investigation, police found burglary tools, stolen property, and methamphetamine on Bernardo and is believed to possess stolen property from a previous burglary that happened on August 20.

Bernardo was taken to Buena Vista County jail and charged with first-degree burglary, third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of stolen property, possession of a controlled substance, and public intoxication and held on a $36,600 bond.

SLPD is currently investigating the case.