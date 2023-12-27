STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — The Storm Lake Police Department is trying to find the identities of several people allegedly involved in an incident in Storm Lake.

According to the department’s Facebook page, the incident occurred at the Oasis Event Center on Christmas Eve at around 3 a.m. There was a large fight between multiple people on the dance floor, the post states.

Officials said that they were unable to obtain any additional information from other attendees and spectators.

The original event that the venue was hosting is unknown.

Storm Lake PD is asking anyone with more information – especially the identities of those involved – to contact them at 712-749-2525 or through their Facebook page.