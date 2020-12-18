Storm Lake PD asks for help in investigation of vandalism

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Storm Lake Police Department is asking for the publics’ help as they investigate multiple incidents of vandalism.

In a release, authorities said windows of vehicles, houses, businesses, schools, and churches were intentionally shot out with a BB gun, causing thousands of dollar of damage.

The incidents took place between Tuesday night through Friday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Storm Lake Police Department at 712-732-8010. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible for the damage.

Below are the locations and times of reported incidents.