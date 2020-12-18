Storm Lake PD asks for help in investigation of vandalism

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – The Storm Lake Police Department is asking for the publics’ help as they investigate multiple incidents of vandalism.
In a release, authorities said windows of vehicles, houses, businesses, schools, and churches were intentionally shot out with a BB gun, causing thousands of dollar of damage.
The incidents took place between Tuesday night through Friday morning.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Storm Lake Police Department at 712-732-8010. A cash reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction for those responsible for the damage.
Below are the locations and times of reported incidents.
- 400 Blk of Geneseo St.
- Between December 15 at 8:30 p.m. to December 16 at 8 a.m.
- 300 Blk of Seneca St.
- Between December 16 at 5 p.m. to December 17 at 3:30 p.m.
- 500 Blk. of Seneca St.
- Between December 16 at 5 p.m. and December 16 at 8:30 p.m.
- 1500 Blk of W 10th St.
- Between December 16 at 5 p.m. and December 17 at 8 a.m.
- 700 Blk. of W Milwaukee Ave.
- Between December 16 at 4 p.m. and December 17 at 8 a.m.
- 500 Blk. of Oneida St.
- Between December 16 at 6 p.m. and December 17 at 8 a.m.
- 1100 Blk of W Milwaukee Ave.
- Between December 17 at 6 p.m. and December 18 at 8 a.m.
