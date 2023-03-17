STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — Authorities in Storm Lake are asking the public for information involving fraud that happened Friday afternoon.

According to a release, the Storm Lake Police Department was called to Delicias Bakery around 12:40 p.m. ON March 17 for a report of suspicious activity involving possible check fraud.

Officers arrived on scene within one minute of dispatch and were advised that the suspects in the incident had fled prior to police arrival. Following an investigation, police alleged that an orchestrated scheme involving 10-15 Hispanic males presented payroll checks on a fictitious account. Police alleged that the suspects obtained nearly $10,000 in cash before fleeing the scene in multiple vehicles. Police alleged that the subjects orchestrated the scheme throughout several areas in Northwest Iowa on March 17.

Officers are asking the publics assistance in identifying the suspects and vehicles that were captured through security cameras. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Storm Lake Police Department at 712-732-8010 or 712-749-2525 ref. case 23-010813.

Police encourage check cashing services to be vigilant in taking steps to ensure the validity of presented checks.