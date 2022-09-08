STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Sioux City man is believed to be responsible for multiple thefts in the tri-state area after an investigation was started at the beginning of the year, according to the Storm Lake Police Department.

On January 28 just before 6 a.m., Storm Lake police officers responded to a burglary alarm at Ace Hardware, a Wednesday release stated. The release added that officers found the glass of the entry doors shattered and roughly $2,850 missing from the store.

No suspects were found at the scene, the police said, and officers launched an investigation. The investigation led to police alleging that multiple thefts were happening within the tri-state area of Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota. As this investigation continued, officials eventually arrested Adam Nelson, 45, of Sioux City as their suspect.

The Storm Lake Police Department obtained a search warrant for a residence in Rock Rapids and searched it with the assistance of the Lyon County Sheriff’s Department and Iowa State Patrol on June 15.

Officials found drugs such as marijuana and methamphetamine, the release stated, along with an estimated $14,000 worth of tools that officials believe to have been stolen from stores in Iowa, South Dakota, Nebraska, and Minnesota.

Lyon County Deputies arrested Nelson at the time of the search warrant on drug-related charges and two Sioux County warrants, one of which was a theft charge.

The Storm Lake Police Department has charged Nelson with ongoing criminal conduct, second-degree theft, and third-degree burglary, all felonies. Nelson was held at the Lyon County Jail pending extradition to Buena Vista County.

The Storm Lake Police Department was assisted in the investigation by Iowa Department of Public Safety’s Division of Intelligence, Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Iowa State Patrol, Iowa Department of Corrections’ Third Judicial District, Lyon County Sheriff’s Department, Sioux City Police Department, Buena Vista County Attorney’s Office, and multiple other agencies in Iowa, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Minnesota.