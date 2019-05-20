Storm Lake officials fear possible citizenship question in U.S. Census

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Adding a citizenship question to the U.S. Census is a topic debated for months that will soon have an answer. The decision to add a citizenship question to the U.S census is currently in the hands of the Supreme Court.

The ruling is expected to come sometime this month, but on Monday, Mike Porsch, the mayor of Storm Lake, said he is worried about the impact that decision could have on his town.

Storm Lake, Iowa is one of Iowa’s most diverse communities. Some residents in the area say the U.S. Census adding a question about citizenship is not a good idea.

“The last time that I filled out the paper I had some people living with me and they were afraid of me to put them in the census,” said Araseli Tello, a citizen in Storm Lake.

Porsch said that funding for their city comes from the population estimate from the Census. Without the correct population, the city does not receive the correct funding.

“We receive a lot of funding based on what your population is. Last Census in 2010 we were at 10,600 people I believe, and we have probably estimates are up to 13,000 people living in town. That’s a 30 percent larger amount than what our Census says,” said Mike Porsch, the Mayor of Storm Lake.

The Storm Lake School District uses the population from the Census in order to calculate where the school stands in size for receiving grants, however, they want parents to be comfortable.

“They may wonder why we are asking them questions as far as why else are we seeking information that we are seeking. Always making sure that our families know that when we bring into the table, it’s always to ensure that their child is doing the best that they can do in school,” Storm Lake Schools Superintendent Stacey Cole said.

Despite the best intentions, for an immigrant like Araseli Tello, she knows it’s a concern.

“People are going to be afraid to be filling those papers and answer on that question,” said Tello.

Porsch told me every time the census comes around they do the best they can to make sure people in the town know their answers are kept private and they don’t have to fear to participate in the Census.