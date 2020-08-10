Storm Lake night club damaged by fire

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake night club was damaged by a fire on Sunday night.

According to a release, the Storm Lake Fire Department was called to reports of smoke in the Oasis Night Club around 11:36 p.m., August 9.

Firefighters were met with extremely heavy smoke as they entered the building, having to use thermal imaging cameras in order to locate and extinguish a fire burning on the stage, located at the east end of the building.

Firefighters fought the fire for two and a half hours and were assisted by the Storm Lake Police Department, B.V. Paramedics, and MidAmerican Energy Company.

The damage is estimated to be around $100,000.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

