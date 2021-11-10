Storm Lake Middle School students cited for marijuana use in school

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – On Tuesday, two students from Storm Lake were caught using a marijuana vape inside school.

The Storm Lake Police Department received a report of students using a marijuana vape at the middle school around 2:20 p.m.

A 14-year-old girl and a 13-year-old girl were identified as the students using the vape. Police took them to the police department.

The 14-year-old was cited for a controlled substance violation and possessing a controlled substance. The 13-year-old was issued a referral for possession of controlled substance.

Both girls were given to their families as they await an appearance in court.

These citations come after a situation on Monday where police say a 15-year-old student at Storm Lake High School was hospitalized after using a marijuana vape pen.