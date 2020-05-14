Storm Lake man who possessed over 100 videos of child pornography gets prison term

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man who possessed over 100 videos of child pornography was sentenced to five years in federal prison on Tuesday.

Ariya Mangsanhanh, 24, of Storm Lake, received the prison term after a November 8, 2019, guilty plea to one count of possession of child pornography.

In a plea agreement, Mangsanhanh admitted that between January 2, 2017 and August 23, 2018, he knowingly possessed video of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, some of which included minors under the age of 12.

A search warrant served on Mangsanhanh’s residence led to the seizure of Mangsanhanh’s cell phones and computers.

A subsequent forensic examination of those devices revealed that Mangsanhanh used a computer, cell phones, and Dropbox, to acquire and possess child pornography, according to court documents.

Mangsanhanh was sentenced in Sioux City by a United States District Court Judge. After his prison term, he must also serve an 8-year term of supervised release.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Mangsanhanh is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to federal prison.

