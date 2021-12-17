SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Storm Lake man who eluded police in November was arrested in Sioux City on Monday.

According to the release, the Sioux City police notified the Storm Lake Police Department (SLPD) that they arrested Bidong Yak, 26, of Storm Lake, based on warrants related to an incident in Storm Lake a month prior.

On Nov. 22 around 3:30 p.m., a Storm Lake officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop when he recognized the driver as Yak who was wanted on a parole violation warrant from the Iowa Department of Corrections. Yak accelerated and fled in the vehicle resulting in a high-speed pursuit westbound on C65 into Cherokee County. Speed reached up to 120 mph, according to the release.

Storm Lake Police abandoned their pursuit of Yak in Cherokee County while he continued travelling westbound through Cherokee County. Police later applied for warrants for Yak in response to the pursuit.

Yak was booked in the Woodbury County Jail on Dec. 13 and is charged with eluding second or subsequent offense, driving while barred, fail to yield to an emergency vehicle, speeding, reckless driving, and unsafe passing.

Yak was held out the Woodbury County Jail pending extradition to Storm Lake.