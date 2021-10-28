Storm Lake man was arrested for assault, threatening to kill man

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Storm Lake man was arrested Wednesday night after he allegedly followed two people, assaulted them and threatened to kill one of them.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers received a report of an assault at the 1600 block of Hyland Drive Wednesday around 8:30 p.m.

A man and woman told police that they were driving and Anthony Manatham, 21, of Storm Lake, was following them in another vehicle. When they parked their vehicle in a driveway, Manatham blocked them in with his vehicle, approached the victims, opened the passenger door, and began punching the man.

The victims said the woman tried to intervene and was then hit by Manatham before theatening to kill the man. The victims said they called the police, causing Manatham to flee the scene in his vehicle.

Both victims had minor injuries to the face and did not require medical attention.

Manathalm surrendered himself to the police later that night. He was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary, first-degree harassment, assault, disorderly conduct, and driving while suspended. He was booked into the Buena Vista County jail and held on $27,900 bond.