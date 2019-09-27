Storm Lake man wanted for sexual abuse of 12-year-old arrested in St. Paul, Minnesota

ST. PAUL, Minnesota (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man wanted for sexual assault was arrested in St. Paul, Minnesota early Friday morning.

Toua Yang, 18 of Storm Lake, was wanted for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl from Storm Lake.

According to documents, Yang sexually assaulted the 12-year-old girl three separate times between September 11, 2018, and January 6, 2019, at multiple locations around Storm Lake.

The Storm Lake Police Department started an investigation on the alleged sexual assault on February 4, 2019.

At the time the sexual assault was reported, the police were unable to locate Yang.

The Storm Lake Police Department issued arrest warrants, charging Yang with three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, and placed Yang into a nationwide database as being wanted.

The Storm Lake Police Department was advised that Yang was located and arrested by the St. Paul, Minnesota Police Department just after 1:30 a.m. Friday, September 27.

Yang was booked into the Ramsey County, Minnesota Jail. Yang is currently waiting to be transported from St. Paul back to Storm Lake, and is being held on a $10,000 bond.

The Storm Lake Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the St. Paul, Minnesota Police Department and the Child Advocacy Center in Sioux City, Iowa.