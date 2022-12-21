SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A 20-year-old woman received felony charges after she allegedly stabbed a man causing serious injuries.

According to a release from the Storm Lake Police Department, police were called at 5:10 p.m. to a local emergency room for a man with serious stab wounds to the upper body.

Jezebella Ehsa

The release states that the victim told police that he was allegedly stabbed by Jezebella Ehsa, of Storm Lake, after an argument occurred at a residence on Barton Street.

The release states that the victim was able to call a family member who took them to a local hospital, and he was later transferred to a medical facility in Sioux City.

Ehsa was found at a residence in Alta and was taken into custody. She was charged with willful injury and assault while displaying a dangerous weapon.

Ehsa was booked into the Buena Vista County jail land held on a $12,000 bond.