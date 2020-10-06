Storm Lake man surrenders to police, charged with assault while displaying weapon

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man surrendered himself to authorities after police found a handgun in his vehicle early Monday morning.

Webster Vang, 36, of Storm Lake, was charged with the following: assault while displaying a dangerous weapon, an aggravated misdemeanor, carrying weapons, an aggravated misdemeanor, and possession of firearm as a felon, a Class D Felony.

According to a release, the Storm Lake Police Department was dispatched to a report of a driver who displayed a firearm outside of a vehicle on October 5 around 1 a.m. at the 900 Blk. of W 5th St. in Storm Lake. Officers received a description and located Vang’s vehicle in the 600 Blk. of Vestal St. shortly after receiving the report.

Officers impounded the vehicle at that time and released Vang pending further investigation. Following the execution of a search warrant, officers located a loaded handgun inside the vehicle. Police allege that Vang had previous felony convictions which prohibited him from possessing firearms.

Vang surrendered himself to officers at the Storm Lake Police Department later during the day around 1 p.m.

Vang was taken to the Buena Vista County Jail where he was booked and held on a $9,000 bond.

