Storm Lake man surrenders himself to police after allegedly stabbing a man in the chest

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man surrendered himself to police after allegedly stabbing a man in the chest on Friday morning while two people involved in the incident were arrested on warrants from Iowa and Texas.

Jesus Hernandez, 25, of Storm Lake, was charged with attempted murder, a Class B Felony, and going armed with intent, a Class D Felony.

The Storm Lake Police Department (SLPD) said on Friday morning around 2:30 a.m., they were called to the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Emergency Room in regards to a 22-year-old man that had been reportedly stabbed in the upper chest.

Officials said they arrived at the emergency room and determined that an altercation had happened between two men at 419 Irving Street.

Authorities said during the altercation, the victim was stabbed in the chest with a large knife. He was treated for the stab wound at the hospital and later released.

SLPD said their detectives interviewed several other witnesses that arrived at the hospital with the victim.

The police department said at around 7 a.m., members of the SLPD Tactical Entry Team with support from the SLPD detectives and an SLPD K-9 Unit executed a search warrant at the residence.

Officials said it was determined that Hernandez had fled the house before police arrived.

Authorities said they found a knife that was believed to be used in the stabbing while processing the scene and recovering evidence.

SLPD said at about 9:30 a.m., their detectives made contact with Hernandez by phone and he agreed to turn himself in.

He surrendered himself at the Storm Lake Police Department at 11:25 a.m.

Hernandez was transported and booked to the Buena Vista County Jail with his bond set at $25,000.

Officials said during their investigation, they discovered that two people involved in the incident had valid arrest warrants that were issued for them.

SLPD arrested Daniel Hernandez, 22, of Storm Lake, on a Blackhawk County, Iowa warrant that was issued for public intoxication and disorderly conduct, both are simple misdemeanors.

Hernandez was also transported and booked at the Buena Vista County Jail. His bond is set at $500.

Storm Lake Police Department also arrested Noemi Rodriguez, 21, of Storm Lake, for a warrant from Cameron County in Brownsville, Texas for failure to appear reference forgery.

Rodriguez was transported and booked into the Buena Vista County Jail and held on no bond.

