Storm Lake man sentenced to probation for 7th OWI conviction

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man was sentenced to probation Monday for his seventh OWI.

Keith Germann, 67, was sentenced in Iowa District Court on the charge of OWI-third of subsequent offense, a class D felony. According to the Buena Vista County Attorney, this is Germann’s seventh OWI in his lifetime.

The judge determined to place Germann to three years probation and a five-year suspended prison sentence.

Due to Germann’s repeated OWI offenses and that he had already been on probation at the time of his arrest, the county attorney argued to revoke Germann’s probation and for incarceration.

The court then ordered that Germann remain on probation for an additional year after his initial probation ended.