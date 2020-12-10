Storm Lake man sentenced to prison for possessing child pornography

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man has been sentenced to more than 18 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography.

James Sievers, 35, was sentenced on Wednesday in federal court in Sioux City, according to the Northern District of Iowa of the U.S. Attorney’s Office. The sentencing comes after a June 19 guilty plea to one count each of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

Authorities said that evidence showed that between Jun 5, 2019, and October 31, 2019, Sievers received and had photos of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct, including a minor under the age of 12.

After executing a search warrant on October 31, 2019, authorities seized some items belonging to Sievers. A forensic examiner then found child pornography on some of the items. There was also evidence that Sievers saved some child pornography on an encrypted zip drive.

Sievers has previously been convicted in Buena Vista County for incest, failure to register as a sex offender, and sexual exploitation of a minor.

Sievers was sentenced to 220 months’ imprisonment. He must also serve an 8-year term of supervised release after the prison term. There is no parole in the federal system.

Sievers is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Mikala Steenholdt and investigated by the Iowa ICAC Task Force, the FBI, the Storm Lake Police Department, and the Buena Vista County Attorney’s Office.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, click here.