Storm Lake man sentenced to 25 years in prison for child sex assault

BUENA VISTA, Iowa (KCAU) A Storm Lake man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for sexual felony charges, including child sex assault, by the Iowa District Court Wednesday.

Nee Htoo, 32 of Storm Lake, was charged with crimes of sexual abuse in the second degree, and lascivious acts with a child. Class B and Class felonies respectively.

Htoo was also charged with assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor.

On March 6, Htoo entered an Alford plea for the crimes, according to court documents.

Officials said Htoo will have to serve a mandatory minimum term of 17.5 years in prison with the Iowa Department of Corrections. He will also have to register as a sex offender.

Latest Stories