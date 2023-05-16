STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Storm Lake man was sentenced on two counts of lascivious acts with a child on Monday.

Carlson Sican Alvarado, 51, pleaded guilty as part of an Alford plea to the felony charges on March 14, a release from the Buena Vista County Attorney said.

The release said that Sican Alvarado was then sentenced Monday to five years in prison for each count that will be served consecutively, meaning he will serve ten years in prison.

After he is out of prison, he will serve a supervised release for ten years.