Storm Lake man sentenced on meth, gun charges

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Storm Lake man who conspired to distribute meth while possessing guns was sentenced to more than 10 years in federal prison.

According to a release, Jacob Hernandez, 27, of Storm Lake, received the prison term after a September 16, 2020, guilty plea to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

In a plea agreement, Hernandez admitted that from January 2020 through March 2020, he was involved in a conspiracy that distributed more than four pounds of methamphetamine in the Storm Lake and Fonda areas. In February and March 2020, law enforcement conducted three controlled drug purchases of methamphetamine from Hernandez.

In March 2020, law enforcement officers executed a search warrant at Hernandez’s residence. Officers seized two guns, about two ounces of methamphetamine, over $5,000 in cash, drug trafficking materials, two bullet proof vests, marijuana, drug ledgers, and various ammunition.

Hernandez was sentenced in Sioux City by United States District Court Chief Judge Leonard T. Strand. Hernandez was sentenced to 125 months and 29 days imprisonment. He will have to serve an additional four-year term of supervised release after the prison term.

There is no parole in the federal system.

Hernandez is being held in the United States Marshal’s custody until he can be transported to a federal prison.