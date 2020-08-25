Storm Lake man sentenced in Walmart Molotov cocktail incident

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A man is facing prison time after lighting a Molotov cocktail at a Walmart and damaging the Vista 3 Theater in Storm Lake.

According to a release, Alejandro Vargas-Lopez, 22, was charged with first-degree arson, a class B felony, and faces a prison term not to exceed 25 years after reaching a plea bargain with the Buena Vista County’s Attorney Office.

Vargas-Lopez was arrested last November causing $5,5000 worth of damage by pouring diesel fuel additive on the movie screen and theater seat in the Vista 3 Theater before trying to ignite them.

Police then received a report of a person at the Walmart on North Lake Avenue in the movie aisle trying to start paper towel rolls on fire using a makeshift Molotov cocktail.

The Storm Lake Police Department said that Vargas-Lopez felt that movies were “ruining the world.”

Vargas-Lopez is currently booked with the Iowa Department of Corrections.

