Storm Lake man sentenced for sexual abuse

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCUA) – A Storm Lake man has been sentenced for sexual abuse.

Mario DeLaPaz, 36, was sentenced to 10 years in prison Monday in court for sexual abuse in the third degree, a class C felony. He will also have to register as a sex offender for the duration of his life

DeLaPaz, was arrested in June 2020 on a warrant stemming from an investigation into multiple incidents of sexual assault against a juvenile from January to April 2020.

At the time of the arrest, DeLaPaz was charged with two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of incest, and two counts of administering harmful substances, and two counts of lascivious conduct with a minor.