Storm Lake man sentenced for possessing gun as an offender

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) — A Storm Lake man was sentenced after authorities found a gun in his vehicle, which he unlawfully possessed.

According to a release, Webster Vang, 36, is charged for possessing a firearm or offensive weapon by a domestic abuse violation offender, a class D felony.

On October 5 around 1 a.m., Storm Lake Police Department was dispatched to a report of a driver who displayed a firearm outside of a vehicle at the 900 Blk. of W 5th St. in Storm Lake. Officers received a description and located Vang’s vehicle in the 600 Blk. of Vestal St. shortly after receiving the report.

Officers impounded the vehicle at that time and released Vang pending further investigation. Following the execution of a search warrant, officers located a loaded handgun inside the vehicle. Police allege that Vang had previous felony convictions which prohibited him from possessing firearms.

Vang surrendered himself to officers at the Storm Lake Police Department later during the day around 1 p.m.

Vang is ordered to serve a five-year suspended prison sentence. He will also be placed on probation for three years.