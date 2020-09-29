Storm Lake man sentenced for intent to commit sexual abuse

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man was sentenced for assault with intent to commit sexual abuse.

According to a release, Keith Oldenkamp, 43, was sentenced in the Iowa District court. The State argued for a term of incarceration. The court ordered Oldenkamp to serve a two year suspended sentence and placed him on probation to the Iowa Department of Corrections for a period of two years.

Oldenkamp will have to register as a sex offender and will be placed on special parole for an additional 10 years after completing his initial probation term.

The State of Iowa was represented by Buena Vista County Attorney Paul A. Allen.

