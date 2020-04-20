Storm Lake man rolls car after fleeing police at 90 mph

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A car fleeing police in Storm Lake rolled over after reaching speeds up to 90 mph.

An officer with the Storm Lake Police Department (SLPD) attempted to stop a car for operating without headlights Sunday around 2:47 a.m. on Lake Avenue.

Gabriel Hernandez Palma, 26, of Storm Lake failed to stop and fled northbound for approximately one mile reaching 90 mph before losing control rolling his car several times, police said.

SLPD officers responded to the crash and found the 26-year-old trapped inside the car.

Officials said Hernandez Palma was removed from the car and transported by ambulance to Buena Vista Regional Medical Center where he was admitted for treatment of suspected serious injuries.

Damage to the car driven by Hernandez Palma was estimated at $5,000.00.

Police believe that alcohol played a factor in the incident.

The incident remains under investigation and criminal charges are pending toxicology results.

