Storm Lake man receives deferred judgment in insurance fraud scheme

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man receives a deferred judgment in Buena Vista County District Court for his involvement in an insurance fraud scheme.

The judgment for Nathan Tun, 25, came after an investigation by the Iowa Insurance Division’s (IID) Fraud Bureau for his part in a scheme in which he made a fraudulent submission to an insurer. Fraudulent submission to an insurer is a class D Felony.

“Insurance fraud is not a victimless crime. We all pay for insurance fraud in the form of higher insurance costs,” said Iowa Insurance Commissioner Doug Ommen. “I appreciate the hard work of our Fraud Bureau and all who participated in the prosecution of this case so Mr. Tun was held accountable for his actions.”

Tun was placed on probation for a period of three years through the Iowa Department of Corrections. Also, he was issued a civil penalty of $750 and order to pay $17,107.25 in restitution.

The deferred judgment is the result of an investigation that started in June 2019.

According to the IID, the investigation determined that Tun conspired with two people in a scheme to take his vehicle to Texas or Mexico in order to conceal the vehicle’s location.

After the vehicle was taken, Tun falsely reported to his insurer that this vehicle was stolen and collected over $17,000 in insurance proceeds.

The Iowa Insurance Division’s Fraud Bureau was assisted by the Storm Lake Police Department in this investigation.

For any Iowans with information about insurance fraud, call the Fraud Bureau at 515-242-5304.

