Storm Lake man pleads guilty for trafficking meth from Colorado to Iowa

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — A Storm Lake man pled guilty in federal court Tuesday after he trafficked and intended to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine.

According to a release, Christian Javier Ramirez, 31, from Storm Lake, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in federal court in Sioux City.

At the plea hearing, Ramirez admitted that from early January of 2020 to on or about January 30, 2020, he intentionally conspired with others to distribute meth. According to the complaint filed in this matter, about 7 pounds of methamphetamine was intercepted in Colorado by the Colorado State Patrol and was destined for Storm Lake, at the direction of Ramirez.

Ramirez remains in custody of the United States Marshal pending sentencing. Ramirez faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment, a $10,000,000 fine, and five years of supervised release following any imprisonment.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Ron Timmons and was investigated by the Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigation/ICE, Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Office, and Colorado State Patrol.