PRIMGHAR, Iowa (KCAU) — A Storm Lake man was killed in a crash near Primghar.

According to the Iowa State Patrol, the incident occured around 2 p.m. on Saturday when a Chevrolet Silverado driven by Laurie Banks, 56, of Sutherland, was traveling north on Taft Avenue when she failed to stop at a stop sign before turning left onto 390th Street heading west.

A Ford Escape driven by Mark Kirkholm, 66, of Storm Lake, was traveling west when his SUV was struck on the driver’s side by banks entering 390th Street causing the SUV to enter a ditch and rollover at least once. Kirkholm was partially ejected from his vehicle due not wearing a seatbelt and pronounced dead at the scene.

Banks was transported to the nearest local hospital for injuries.

O’Brien County Sheriff’s office assisted ISP on the scene.