Storm Lake man faces possible life imprisonment sentencing on drug, firearm charges

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man pled guilty on September 16 to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine while possessing firearms.

Jacob Hernandez, 26, was convicted of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and possession of firearms in federal court in Sioux City.

According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Hernandez admitted he was involved in a conspiracy that distributed more than four pounds of methamphetamine from January to March, distributing in the Storm Lake and Fonda areas.

Officers used a search warrant at Hernandez’s residence in March and seized $5,010 cash on Hernandez, a cell phone, a torch lighter, and a vape pen. In his garage, they found a Kimber .45 caliber pistol and a 20 gauge shotgun, approximately 2 ounces of methamphetamine, 1.4 pounds of marijuana, 3 ounces of marijuana, drug ledgers, drug paraphernalia, various types of ammunition, vacuum seal bags, vacuum sealer, and two ballistic vests.

On the drug conviction, Hernandez is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years’ imprisonment and a possible maximum sentence of life imprisonment. He also faces a $10,000,000 fine and at least five years of supervised release following imprisonment. On the firearm conviction, he is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of 5 years’ imprisonment, a $250,000 fine, and up to five years of supervised release.

Hernandez is currently in custody and will remain in custody pending sentencing.