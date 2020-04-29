Storm Lake man faces felony domestic abuse, marijuana charges after fight

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man is facing felony domestic abuse and drug charges following a fight he was involved in with two other men in Storm Lake, Tuesday.

The Storm Lake Police Department was called to the 300 Block of Ontario Street in Storm Lake around 10:10 a.m. for the fight.

Christopher Deese, 28, Mure Werge, 19, and Joshua Werge, 20, all of Storm Lake were all found by police in the area.

Following an investigation, police allege that Mure and Werge engaged in a confrontation with Deese at 216 Ontario Street, Apartment 3.

The confrontation then led to a physical fight between the three men outside of the residence, police said.

Joshua Werge was charged with disorderly conduct, a simple misdemeanor. He was cited and released on the scene pending a court appearance.

Mure Werge was charged with disorderly conduct, a simple misdemeanor. He was cited and released on the scene pending a court appearance.

During the investigation, officers spoke with a woman who said Deese assaulted her Monday evening around 11:00 p.m. in the Ontario Street apartment. The victim said Deese choked her and hit her in the face, causing her injury, according to police records.

Police then received information involving drug activity in the same apartment and obtained a search warrant for the residence around 2:00 p.m.

During the search, police said they located marijuana pre-packaged for sale and drug-related equipment.

Police then found Deese at 107 Ash Street in Lakeside around 3:30 p.m. and took him into custody without incident.

Christopher Deese was charged with disorderly conduct, a simple misdemeanor, and domestic abuse assault strangulation causing bodily injury, a Class D felony, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, a Class D felony, and possession of drug-related paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.

Deese was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail a second time and released pending a court appearance.

