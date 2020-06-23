Storm Lake man escapes from trailer fire

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man was able to escape a trailer fire on Monday afternoon.

According to the Storm Lake Fire Department (SLFD), they were dispatched to 605-B West 8th Street in reference to a trailer on fire Monday around 12:29 p.m.

When the firefighters arrived, they saw the trailer was fully engulfed in flames. The fire was extinguished without incident.

Officials said the owner of the residence, Anselmo Santamaria Sosa, of Storm Lake, was asleep inside before the fire woke him up. He was able to escape without injury.

SLFD reported that the cause of the fire is believed to have started in the north bedroom but that the cause is undetermined due to the heavy fire damage.

The trailer and the contents inside were a total loss with the damage being estimated at $25,000.

The Storm Lake Fire Department were assisted by the Buena Vista Regional Medical Center Ambulance, the Iowa State Fire Marshall’s Office, and the Storm Lake Police Department.

Latest Stories