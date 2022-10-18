STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) –A Storm Lake man was accused of taking money from his employer on Monday.

According to a release from the Storm Lake Department of Public Safety, officers were called to Brew on the 1200 block of East Lakeshore Drive at 11 a.m.

Officers were told that Amphone Keopaseuth, 39, allegedly misappropriated $2,000 from store deposits. The release stated that he allegedly took the money for his own use.

Keopaseuth was detained and charged with second-degree theft and was held on a $2,000 bond in the Buena Vista County Jail.