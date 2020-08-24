Storm Lake man charged with sexual abuse of child

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – A Storm Lake man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a child in 2017.

According to the Storm Lake Police Department, officers were called to a Storm Lake residence on August 14 to take a late report of sexual abuse of a child.

After an investigation into the report, police said Marvin Calderon-Coronado, 45, of Storm Lake, sexually assaulted a child under the age of 14 on two occasions in 2017.

Police arrested Calderon-Coronado and charged him with second-degree sexual abuse, a class B felony. He was also charged three counts of indecent contact with a child and one count of child endangerment, both aggravated misdemeanor.

Calderon-Coronado was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail and held on a $25,000 bond.

The Storm Lake Police Department was assisted in the investigation by the Iowa Department of Human Services and the MercyOne Child Advocacy Center.

