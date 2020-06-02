Storm Lake man charged with sexual abuse, incest

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KCAU) – Authorities arrested a Storm Lake man Friday on charges of sexual abuse and incest.

According to a release from the Storm Lake Police Department, the department received multiple reports on May 12 of sexual assault against a juvenile. The incidents were reported to have occurred in Storm Lake from January to April of 2020.

The Storm Lake Police Department, Buena Vista County Sheriff’s Department, Iowa Department of Human Services, Centers Against Abuse and Sexual Assault, Mercy One Child Advocacy Center and The Buena Vista County Sexual Assault Response Team conducted a joint investigation into the incidents.

As a result of the investigation, authorities arrested Mario Delapaz, 35, of Storm Lake, on a warrant.

Delapaz was charged with the felonies of two counts of third-degree sexual abuse, two counts of incest, and two counts of administering harmful substances. He was also charged with two counts of lascivious conduct with a minor, a serious misdemeanor.

Delapaz was booked into the Buena Vista County Jail and held on a $10,000 bond.

